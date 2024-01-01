‘From Ayodhya verdict to upholding Article 370 abrogation’: CJI Chandrachud on historic SC judgements | 10 points
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been part of some historic judgments of the Supreme Court including the Ayodhya verdict, same-sex marriage verdict, abrogation of Article 370, etc.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday spoke on a range of issues in an interview with news agency PTI. The top judge shared his view on various judgments of the Supreme Court in the past few years and explained details about the functioning of the apex court. Justice DY Chandrachud has been part of some historic judgments of the Supreme Court including the Ayodhya verdict, same-sex marriage verdict, abrogation of Article 370, etc.