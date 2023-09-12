9 min read

G20 Summit concluded with a successful adoption of declaration after bringing all the G20 leaders into common ground. Apart from the diplomatic success, the whole summit served as a platform to highlight India's rich culture and heritage. G20 summit's main aim was to introduce the global leaders with India's rich culture and heritage. The long list of souvenirs gifted to G20 leaders successfully served the purpose. Leaders who joined the summit were gifted with Indian artefacts and items like Banarsi silk shawl, Andhra's premium Arakku coffee, Pashmina shawl, Kashmiri saffron, Ziggrana itar, and what not. Kashmiri Pashmina stole Reflecting centuries of cultural tradition of Kashmir, Pashmina Stole was gifted to the spouse of Brazil President Lula da Silva, Rosângela da Silva. The beautiful stole was gfted in a Papier Mache box. The stole carries enchanting tales of Kashmir's culture. It is made from the wool obtainef from specific Himalayan goat. The stole is a symbol of royalty, and has been a top choice of empresses as well as modern fashion icons. Not just the gift but the box also narrates the royal culture of Jammu and Kashmir. A masterpiece of craftsmanship, the papier mache is made from a mixture of paper pulp, rice straw and copper sulphate. Assam stole in Kadam Wood box Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted an Assam stole in a Kadam Wood Box to Iriana Joko Widodo, the spouse of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Assam stoles are traditional pieces of clothing woven in the northeastern state of Assam. This stole has been crafted by skilled artisans using Muga silk. These stoles are known for their intricate designs and motifs that often draw inspiration from the region's natural surroundings, often showcasing elements like flora and fauna. Assam stoles are not just garments; they embody the rich cultural heritage of the Assamese people and their weaving traditions. The Assam stole was presented in a Kadam wood box. Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian religions and mythologies. This box has been handcrafted by the artisans of Karnataka. PM Modi further presented Kanjivaram Stole to Yuko Kishida, the spouse of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Kanjivaram silk creations are a true masterpiece of Indian weaving, renowned for their rich and vibrant colours, intricate designs, and unparalleled craftsmanship. ‘Kanjivaram’ derives its name from a small south Indian village – Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, from where the craft originated. The stole is handcrafted from pure mulberry silk threads, by skilled weavers who have inherited the tradition and techniques from their ancestors. It is a very durable and strong fabric. At the same time, it exudes a queenly elegance, sophistication and grace. This stole was presented in a Kadam wood Jali box. Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian religions and mythologies. This box has been handcrafted with ‘Jali’ or latticework by the artisans of Kerala. Furthermore, PM Modi presented an elegant Banarasi stole to the spouse of the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty in Kadam Wood Box. Banarsi silk stole Banarasi silk stoles are India's elegant treasures. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they're soft like dreams. Luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city's cultural richness and its weaving heritage. Banarasi silk stoles are adored for weddings and special occasions. They add a regal grace to the wearer. Their shimmering texture and vibrant hues make them coveted fashion accessories. Whether draped over shoulders or worn as headscarves, these stoles exude timeless charm. ‘Banarsi’ is one of the most prized possessions in the wardrobe of every well-dressed woman in the sub-continent. This stole was presented in a Kadam wood box. Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian religions and mythologies. This box has been handcrafted by the artisans of Karnataka. Moreover, PM Modi further extended the gift to the spouse of Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, Kobita Ramdanee. He presented the Iakkat Stole packed in the Teak Wood Box.

Ikkat Stole is a timeless masterpiece created by the artisans of Odisha – this is a traditional mulberry silk stole adorned with the exquisite Ikat technique. ‘Ikat’ is a meticulous dyeing process on silk or cotton. It involves tying and dying specific sections of threads to produce a symphony of shades while keeping the tied portions untouched.

As these threads intertwine, they create a resplendent fabric, graced with pale motifs against a dark backdrop. Precision is the heart of this art. Originating in the 12th century when artisans migrated from Gujarat, the legacy of Odisha Ikat endures and thrives.

Presented in a Teak wood box, the stole has been handcrafted by artisans of Gujarat using the hardy and durable teak wood.

PM Modi presented a Banarasi Silk Stole in an Ebony Jali Box to the spouse of Argentina's President Alberto Fernández, Marcela Luchetti.

Khadi scarf

The other handcrafted artefacts included a Khadi scarf, Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti, Araku Coffee, Kashmir Saffron and many more.

Khadi Scarf originated from India and Khadi is an eco-friendly clothing material most beloved for its beautiful texture and versatility throughout the seasons. It can be spun into life from cotton, silk, jute or wool. It is also one of the most important symbols of India’s freedom struggle. In fact, its name was coined by Mahatma Gandhi himself.

The rural artisans of India, comprising 70 per cent women, hand spin and hand-weave these intricate threads into the ultimate fashion statements adorned across the globe. From its beginnings on the spinning wheel during India’s independence movement to today being a marker of high quality and luxury, khadi has been epitomizing sustainable fashion for decades.

Another gift was Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti. ‘Sandook’ is the hindi word for a treasure chest. Traditionally, it is a strong box made of solid old wood or metal, with a lid on top and embellishments all over. It holds a special place in Indian cultural and folk legends, besides being the epitome of exquisite workmanship.

This Sandook has been hand-crafted using Sheesham (Indian Rosewood), which is valued for its strength, durability, distinctive grain patterns and rich colour. The brass patti (strip) is delicately etched and embedded into the wood, transforming the piece into a masterpiece of visual delight and tactile splendour. It is worthy of being treasure on its own, besides storing other treasures within.

Kashmiri saffron

The present also included the most exotic spice in the world, Saffron from Kashmir. Saffron (‘Zafran’ in Persian, ‘Kesar’ in Hindi) is the most expensive spice in the world. Across cultures and civilizations, saffron has been valued for its unparalleled culinary and medicinal value.