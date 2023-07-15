With the release of the much-awaited Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie movie on 21 July, movie lovers will finally get to enjoy a good weekend. Other than Barbie, the Hollywood movie Oppenheimer is also set for release on Friday next week.

For Bollywood lovers, Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is up for release on 21 July. Meanwhile, the buzz maker film of Ranveer and Alia, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, will be released on the silver screens on 28 July. Here are some more details about the movies up for launch next week.

Barbeinheimer: Barbie vs Oppenheimer

As the two much-awaited movies of completely different genres are set to compete in the movie theatres on July 21, the internet is flooded with memes and jokes about the two movies. Both movies have a completely set fan base and are enjoying a lot of attraction due to their movie date clash.

Barbie

The movie is based on the famed Mattel doll which finds a special place in the childhood of all the children. The comedy movie stars Margot Robbie as a version of the title character known as Stereotypical Barbie. Later, the doll experiences a full-on existential crisis and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and was written by herself and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The movie production was done by Robbie alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

Other than Margot Robbie, the movie also casts Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, and Ritu Arya.

Oppenheimer

Known for his iconic movies, this time Christopher Nolan has come with Oppenheimer. The movie will be released globally on July 21, 2023.

Christopher Nolan is known for giving more exciting and certified puzzlers. The movie is an adaptation of the 2005 book American Prometheus. It was authored by Kair Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The book revolves around the true incidents that occurred at the tail-end of World War 2.

The protagonist of the movie is a theoretical physicist who is widely credited with developing the first nuclear bomb or weapon. He was fondly known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.