From Barbie to Oppenheimer, these movies are up for release next week

Barbie

The movie is based on the famed Mattel doll which finds a special place in the childhood of all the children. The comedy movie stars Margot Robbie as a version of the title character known as Stereotypical Barbie. Later, the doll experiences a full-on existential crisis and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and was written by herself and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The movie production was done by Robbie alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.