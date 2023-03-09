The untimely death of Bollywood celebrity Satish Kaushik who gave several masterpieces to the cinema as an actor, director, producer, writer, and screenplay(list can be longer) has left everyone in shock. The 66-year-old artist took his last breath on Wednesday in Delhi. Satish Kaushik was popularly known for playing comical roles in movies and TV shows. Coming from a family that had hardly any connection to the Bollywood industry, Satish Kaushik faced his share of challenges and setbacks before becoming famous.

Satish Kaushik was often turned down in the industry for his weight. Satish Kaushik lost his first child when he was two-year-old. It was only after 16 years of long wait that he and his wife were blessed with a baby girl. Regardless of the ups and downs in his personal life, Satish Kaushik achieved major milestones in his life.

Unforgettable movies and roles of Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik made his debut in the film Masoom, directed by Shekhar Kapoor. Later he was acclaimed in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro(1983), Utsav(1984), and Saagar (1985) which garnered praise from critics.

-Mr. India Anil Kapoor's hit film, Mr. India featured Satish Kaushik in the role of Calendar. The movie directed by Shekhar Kapur and also starring Sridevi became the highest-grossing film that year and was later known to be a major cult film in the industry.

-Satish Kaushik as BBC: The comical roles played by Satish Kaushik became more special with their names. Satish Kaushik played the role of BBC(Banke Bihari Chaturvedi)in the romantic comedy-drama Jamai Raja. The movie starred Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.

-Satish Kaushik as Pappu Pager: Pappu Pager was another role that became eternal after Satish Kaushik's powerful performance in Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997) and Deewana Mastana (1997). He became widely popular among the masses after playing this role in the two movies. Apart from these movies, he also acted in movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), and Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999).

-Satish Kaushik in Jaane Bhi do Yaaro: The satirical comedy film of 1983, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, featured Satish Kaushik as Ashok Namboodirippad, who was the brother of the corrupt contractor in the movie. The movie turned out to be a cult classic film with a high recall value of 37 years, according to an Indian Express report.

-Calcutta Mail: Apart from amusing the audience with his comedy roles, Satish Kaushik also proved his mettle by performing serious roles in critically acclaimed movies His role in the Indian thriller Calcutta Mail is widely acclaimed by the audience. He also starred in Brick Lane, which also bagged nominations at the BAFTA awards for Best Actress and Best Director.

-God Tussi Great Ho: The actor made a cameo with Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie ‘God Tussi Great Ho’. However, the movie turned out to be a commercial disaster. He also worked as an actor in movies like Milenge Milenge (2010), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Wedding Pullav (2015), etc.

Satish Kaushik as Director

Roop Ki Rani Choron ka Raja: Satish Kaushik made his directorial debut in the Bollywood industry with Roop Ki Rani Choron ka Raja movie released in 1993. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, etc. However, the multi-starrer movie failed to earn well at the box office.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain: After facing failure in his first movie, Satish Kaushik returned as a director in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, which was a super hit at the box office. The critically acclaimed movie also did well at the box office. He also directed movies like Muje Kucch Kehna Hai, Badhai Ho Badhaai, etc.

Tere Naam: The movie starred Salman Khan and Bhoomika Chawla, and was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu. The movie was highly praised by critics and earned well at the box office.

Satish Kaushik's journey as a producer

Satish Kaushik's first production movie was ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ released in 1995. Later he produced movies like Bechara, Kyon Ki, Dhol, Bumm Bumm Bole, etc.

Satish Kaushik in the TV industry

Satish Kaushik continued to perform as a host in several TV shows. He also hosted a show called Philips Top Ten and played the lead role of Nawaab Jung Bahadur in SAB TV's The Great Indian Family Drama. He also played a prominent role in a ‘Udaan’ TV show based on the life of a girl who later becomes an IPS officer.