From BBC's role to Tere Naam's direction: Timeless contribution of Satish Kaushik

The untimely death of Bollywood celebrity Satish Kaushik who gave several masterpieces to the cinema as an actor, director, producer, writer, and screenplay(list can be longer) has left everyone in shock. The 66-year-old artist took his last breath on Wednesday in Delhi. Satish Kaushik was popularly known for playing comical roles in movies and TV shows. Coming from a family that had hardly any connection to the Bollywood industry, Satish Kaushik faced his share of challenges and setbacks before becoming famous.

