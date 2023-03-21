Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  From being a polyglot to transforming brands, 10 things to know about Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan

From being a polyglot to transforming brands, 10 things to know about Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan

2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Livemint
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narsimhan who took over the position on Monday, was scheduled to take over on 1 April 2023

Ahead of his scheduled takeover at Starbucks as the new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan officially became the CEO of the company on Monday. Know all about the new CEO of coffee giant

Weeks ahead of his scheduled takeover of the role, Laxman Narasimhan assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks on Monday. With a thirty years of experience, Laxman was a leading force behind the transformation of Reckit's consumer brands and Pepsico. He joined the company's board of directors and working at the coffee giant in October last year.

Weeks ahead of his scheduled takeover of the role, Laxman Narasimhan assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks on Monday. With a thirty years of experience, Laxman was a leading force behind the transformation of Reckit's consumer brands and Pepsico. He joined the company's board of directors and working at the coffee giant in October last year.

Laxman Narsimhan has replaced company founder Howard Shultz, who had served as the interim CEO since returning in April. He has lived in more than 6 countries which easily justifies his ability to speak multiple languages. Know all about the new Starbucks CEO here.

Laxman Narsimhan has replaced company founder Howard Shultz, who had served as the interim CEO since returning in April. He has lived in more than 6 countries which easily justifies his ability to speak multiple languages. Know all about the new Starbucks CEO here.

10 points to know about the Starbucks CEO

-Laxman Narsimhan completed his Mechanical Engineering from the Colleges of Engineering, University of Pune, India. He also holds a Master of Arts in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

10 points to know about the Starbucks CEO

-Laxman Narsimhan completed his Mechanical Engineering from the Colleges of Engineering, University of Pune, India. He also holds a Master of Arts in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Also read: From India to Switzerland, how prices of Starbucks Coffee change with countries

Also read: From India to Switzerland, how prices of Starbucks Coffee change with countries

-Before joining the leading coffee brand, the 55-year-old had worked in companies like PepsiCo, Reckitt, McKinsey & Company, etc.

-Before joining the leading coffee brand, the 55-year-old had worked in companies like PepsiCo, Reckitt, McKinsey & Company, etc.

-Laxman Narsimhan joined the Tata-owned Starbucks as the interim CEO in October 2022. He was officially expected to takeover the position on 1 April, 2023.

-Laxman Narsimhan joined the Tata-owned Starbucks as the interim CEO in October 2022. He was officially expected to takeover the position on 1 April, 2023.

Also Read: Pepsico recalls Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in US due to health concern

Also Read: Pepsico recalls Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in US due to health concern

-At Starbucks, Laxman would love to have a cup of doppio espresso macchiato with hot skim milk.

-At Starbucks, Laxman would love to have a cup of doppio espresso macchiato with hot skim milk.

-During the COVID-19 pandemic, Laxman Narsimhan headed Reckitt. Under his leadership, the multinational consumer health firm sailed through uncertain lockdowns and health emergency. He also launched a company-wide effort to anchor Reckitt's consumer brands in higher demand spaces, initiated re-imagining of company's notable labels, expanding Reckitt's e-commerce base, etc.

-During the COVID-19 pandemic, Laxman Narsimhan headed Reckitt. Under his leadership, the multinational consumer health firm sailed through uncertain lockdowns and health emergency. He also launched a company-wide effort to anchor Reckitt's consumer brands in higher demand spaces, initiated re-imagining of company's notable labels, expanding Reckitt's e-commerce base, etc.

-Apart from formulating the long-term growth strategy of PepsiCo, Laxman also served as CEO of the the company's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa operations, where he ran the company’s food and beverage businesses across over 100 countries. He also held roles like CEO of PespsiCo Latin America and CEO of PepsiCo America Foods.

-Apart from formulating the long-term growth strategy of PepsiCo, Laxman also served as CEO of the the company's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa operations, where he ran the company’s food and beverage businesses across over 100 countries. He also held roles like CEO of PespsiCo Latin America and CEO of PepsiCo America Foods.

Also Read: Starbucks charges 3.67 lakh for two cups; couple left with no money cancels Thailand trip after paying coffee bill

Also Read: Starbucks charges 3.67 lakh for two cups; couple left with no money cancels Thailand trip after paying coffee bill

-He contributed 19 years in building the McKinsey & Company across the retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries in the U.S., Asia, and India.

-He contributed 19 years in building the McKinsey & Company across the retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries in the U.S., Asia, and India.

-Laxman Narismhan knows six languages and worked globally across the private sector, public sector, and social sector.

-Laxman Narismhan knows six languages and worked globally across the private sector, public sector, and social sector.

-He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also one of the members of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council and a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors.

-He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also one of the members of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council and a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors.

-He has lived around the world due to his job. As per the Starbucks official website, he has lived in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

-He has lived around the world due to his job. As per the Starbucks official website, he has lived in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP