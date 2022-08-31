Zomato has launched their intercity food delivery system- 'Intercity Legends', the pilot project aims to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Food delivery aggregator Zomato has launched their intercity food delivery system- 'Intercity Legends'. The pilot project aims to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country. Founder and CEO Depinder Goyal in a blogpost said that one can order all the delicacies from several cuisines in all parts of the country through the intercity option.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Food delivery aggregator Zomato has launched their intercity food delivery system- 'Intercity Legends'. The pilot project aims to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country. Founder and CEO Depinder Goyal in a blogpost said that one can order all the delicacies from several cuisines in all parts of the country through the intercity option.
Currently, under Zomato's existing platform, orders are restricted to localities within 7-10 km radius of its restaurant partners.
Currently, under Zomato's existing platform, orders are restricted to localities within 7-10 km radius of its restaurant partners.
Understanding ‘Zomato’s ‘Intercity-Legends’
“Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur and deliver it the next day," informed Goyal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Understanding ‘Zomato’s ‘Intercity-Legends’
“Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur and deliver it the next day," informed Goyal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"By leveraging Zomato's vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day," he added.
"By leveraging Zomato's vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day," he added.
How will the food be delivered?
Goyal said these "iconic dishes" could be ordered through 'Intercity Legends' on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.
How will the food be delivered?
Goyal said these "iconic dishes" could be ordered through 'Intercity Legends' on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.
"The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit," he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit," he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At present, Goyal said the company is "piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi".
At present, Goyal said the company is "piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi".
Bullish on the new initiative, he said, "Whether you love sweets, biryanis, kachoris, or kebabs, this will be a culinary paradise. We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks.
Sequoia Capital India has pared its stake in Zomato Ltd by selling shares in the open market, joining Tiger Global, Uber and Moore Strategic Ventures among investors who have either fully or partially sold their holdings in the online food delivery aggregator in recent weeks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In other news
Sequoia Capital India has pared its stake in Zomato Ltd by selling shares in the open market, joining Tiger Global, Uber and Moore Strategic Ventures among investors who have either fully or partially sold their holdings in the online food delivery aggregator in recent weeks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, the company's management said that Zomato is likely to turn profitable within a year.
On Tuesday, the company's management said that Zomato is likely to turn profitable within a year.