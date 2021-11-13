Uttarakhand has bagged three awards in the field of Tourism at the national level. The northern state has won 'Best Wildlife Destination', 'Best Spiritual Destination' and 'Best Adventure Destination' awards. Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has emerged as the country's best 'adventure destination', while Kedarnath has become the best ‘spiritual destination’ and Jim Corbett's best 'wildlife destination'. Goa was awarded as the runner-up for the best 'adventure tourism' category.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the awards to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj. In the tourism survey and awards programme, the best tourist destinations of India were given different awards in nine categories. Out of these, Uttarakhand has received three awards.

Maharashtra bagged two prestigious awards. The state's Ajanta caves emerged as the best 'Heritage destination' in the country while Mahableshwar was the runner-up in the best 'Mountain site' category.

On the other hand, Rajasthan was bestowed with two awards--the 'Best Iconic Landscape Destination’ category for Garadia Mahadev, Kota and the runner-up award in ‘Best Festival Destination’ for Desert Festival, Jaisalmer.

Tourism surveys and awards were distributed in the programme organized in New Delhi on Friday. After receiving the award, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister said, "Since Corona, Uttarakhand has emerged as a major centre in the field of tourism, wellness tourism, and AYUSH."

"Uttarakhand has been attracting tourists from India and abroad for centuries with its natural beauty. Our Uttarakhand has immense potential for adventure tourism," said Maharaj.

"Uttarakhand is becoming one of the favourite places for adventure lovers. We are also working continuously to promote adventure sports," he added.

The minister said that the government is committed to promoting eco-friendly tourism, development of employees and local communities.

"The development works are being done in Kedarnath as per the guidelines of the Prime Minister so that the devotees visiting Kedarnath will get facilities in future," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.