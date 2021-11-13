Uttarakhand has bagged three awards in the field of Tourism at the national level. The northern state has won 'Best Wildlife Destination', 'Best Spiritual Destination' and 'Best Adventure Destination' awards. Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has emerged as the country's best 'adventure destination', while Kedarnath has become the best ‘spiritual destination’ and Jim Corbett's best 'wildlife destination'. Goa was awarded as the runner-up for the best 'adventure tourism' category.

