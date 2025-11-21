From Bhutan to Mauritius - In a first, Justice Surya Kant's swearing-in to draw judges, chief justices from 6 nations

Multiple Chief Justices and judges from several foreign countries are scheduled to attend the swearing-in of Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India on Monday, 24 November, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marks the first time that an international delegation would be present for the oath- taking ceremony of an Indian Chief Justice.

Advertisement

From Bhutan to Sri Lanka – over a dozen judges and Chief Justices from six countries would be present that day, mentioned a report by Bar and Bench – a legal news outlet.

Who all will attend Justice Kant's swearing-in ceremony? The delegation includes Chief Justices, Supreme Court judges and accompanying family members from Bhutan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Here's a glimpse at the full list:

1. Bhutan

• Justice Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, Chief Justice of Bhutan;

• Lhaden Lotay, spouse of Chief Justice of Bhutan.

2. Kenya

• Justice Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya;

• Justice Susan Njoki Ndungu, Judge, Supreme Court of Kenya.

3. Malaysia

Advertisement

• Justice Tan Sri Datuk Nalini Pathmanathan, Judge, Federal Court of Malaysia

• Pasupathy Sivapragasam, spouse of Judge, Federal Court of Malaysia

4. Mauritius

• Justice Bibi Rehana Mungly-Gulbul, Chief Justice of Mauritius

• Rebecca Hanna Bibi Gulbul, daughter of the Chief Justice of Mauritius

5. Nepal

• Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Chief Justice of Nepal;

• Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, Judge, Supreme Court of Nepal;

• Ashok Bahadur Malla, spouse of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla;

• Anil Kumar Sinha, former Judge, Supreme Court of Nepal and currently Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Nepal;

• Ursila Sinha, spouse of Anil Kumar Sinha.

6. Sri Lanka

• Justice P Padman Surasena, Chief Justice of Sri Lanka;

Advertisement

• Sepalika Surasena, spouse of the Chief Justice of Sri Lanka;

• Justice S. Thurairaja, PC, Judge, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka;

• Sasikala Thurairaja, spouse of Justice S. Thurairaja;

• Justice AHMD Nawaz, Judge, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka;

• Rizan Mohamed Dhlip Nawaz, spouse of Justice AHMD Nawaz.

Swearing-in ceremony venue, time Justice Kant would be sworn in on Monday, 24 November at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Swearing-in ceremonies for the CJI are usually held in the morning at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by the President of India, as per reports.

Who is Justice Surya Kant? Justice Surya Kant is set to be sworn in as the 53rd CJI – succeeding CJI BR Gavai.

Advertisement

Born on February 10, 1962, in Haryana’s Hisar district to a middle-class family, Justice Surya Kant was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2019, he served as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.