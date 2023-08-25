From Bidri Surahi to Nagaland Shawl: PM Modi's special gifts for BRICS leaders | See pics here2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:10 AM IST
PM Modi gifts special items to BRICS leaders; Bidri vase to South African president, Nagaland shawl to First Lady, and Gond painting to Brazilian president.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, who was on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, presented special gifts to the organization's leaders including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, First Lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe, and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.