Nagpur Violence: Nagpur in Maharashtra witnessed a day of intense communal violence on Monday, sparked by a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The unrest began with false rumours of a holy book being desecrated during a demonstration by right-wing groups, leading to widespread clashes and vandalism in the Mahal area.

Nagpur Violence: Ten Key Points Trigger of Nagpur Violence The violence erupted following a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who were demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Rumours spread that a holy book had been burnt during the demonstration, fuelling tensions.

2. Initial Clashes in Nagpur The Nagpur clashes began around 7:30 pm on Monday in the Chitnis Park area of Mahal, with stones hurled at police and multiple vehicles set ablaze. The unrest quickly spread to other areas, including Kotwali and Ganeshpeth.

3. Rumours and Misinformation The violence was exacerbated by false reports of a holy book being burnt during the protest. Bajrang Dal denied these claims, stating they only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb. CM Fadnavis said a rumour was spread that the symbolic grave set on fire had some religious content on it.

4. FIR Against VHP and Bajrang Dal An FIR was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station against several VHP and Bajrang Dal officials, including Govind Shende, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Others named include Amol Thakre, Dr Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham, and Mukesh Barapatre.

5. Curfew Imposed in Mahal A curfew was enforced in several parts of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further escalation. The curfew applies to areas like Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Lakadganj.

6. Chhaava Blamed for Nagpur Violence Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the Vicky Kaushal movie Chhaava for the recent violence over the dismantling of Aurangzeb's tomb, which led to riots in Nagpur on Monday evening.

“'Chhaava' has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful,” CM Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday.

7. Maharashtra Government Response Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the violence as “pre-planned” and urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for calm.

8. Opposition Criticism of Fadnavis Govt The Opposition blamed the state government for failing to maintain law and order, accusing them of allowing tensions to escalate. Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the violence, suggesting it was part of a broader political strategy. Congress hooked onto CM Fadnavis' ‘pattern’ remark and flagged ‘intelligence failure’ on the part opf Maharashtra government.

9. Social Media Monitoring By Maharashtra Police The Maharashtra Police's cyber wing is investigating over 100 social media accounts that allegedly spread misinformation and fueled the violence.