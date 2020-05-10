Indian Railways on Sunday announced that it plans to gradually resume train service for passengers starting 12 May, 2020. The train services will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains, which accounts to 30 journeys, from Tuesday. Here are ten things to know how Railways plans to resume train services:

1) These select trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country, announced Ministry of Railways.

2) These cities are Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Trivandrum, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

3) Online bookings for reservation will start from tomorrow, 11 May at 4 pm and will be available only on IRCTC website, the ministry said in a statement.

4) Ticket booking counters at stations will remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be issued, the statement added.

5) All passenger trains will be run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani trains, the ministry added.

6) It will be mandatory to wear face cover, undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on trains.

7) Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

8) Further details, including train schedule, will be issued separately in due course, said the statement from Railways.

9) The release also said that thereafter, Indian Railways will "start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants."

10) On the other hand, till today, Railways has operated 366 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home around four lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

