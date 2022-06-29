From BP to sugar, medicines get expensive by up to 30% in this state1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:58 AM IST
- The raw material of Paracetamol, which was earlier ₹5,000 per kg, has now reached ₹9,000 per kg: Report
As the Indian rupee has continued to plunge against the dollar amid weakness in domestic shares, this has led to a sharp rise in the cost of medicine in the country. According to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, the prices of medicines have increased by 30% in Uttarakhand. Most of the new batches of medicines available at medical stores are coming with inflated prices in the hilly state, the daily noted.