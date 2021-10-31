The Bhubaneshwar airport in Odisha will soon be offering multiple services to the air passengers like good food, cab services, ATMs, and porter services. According to the latest tender issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), private entities need to establish retail outlets and food and beverage outlets in various parts of Biju Patnaik International Airport's Terminal 1, which handles the entire domestic passenger traffic.

The AAI has also issued tenders for banks to install ATMs at the terminal for seven years. The airport authority said the Bhubaneshwar airport has inadequate machines currently.

Additionally, the AAI has also issued a tender for app-based cab companies which would like to establish their services at the Biju Patnaik airport.

The AAI's order has come after it approve the privatisation of 13 airports, including the one in Bhubaneswar in September this year.

The Terminal 1 of the Bhubaneshwar airport handles the entire domestic passenger traffic while Terminal 2 handles the international traffic. The Airport Authority of India has issued tenders for private entities to establish money exchange counters at both terminals of the airport.

In September 2021, Bhubaneswar airport handled 2.52 lakh domestic passengers and just six international passengers, as per the AAI's data.

Last year in September, the Odisha airport handled 1.43 lakh passengers and 123 international passengers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.