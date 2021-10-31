The Bhubaneshwar airport in Odisha will soon be offering multiple services to the air passengers like good food, cab services, ATMs, and porter services. According to the latest tender issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), private entities need to establish retail outlets and food and beverage outlets in various parts of Biju Patnaik International Airport's Terminal 1, which handles the entire domestic passenger traffic.

