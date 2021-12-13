India's Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 , beating contestants from 80 countries. “I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride," Sandhu said.

This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to thundering applause.

Here are 5 things to know about Harnaaz Sandhu:

1) The Chandigarh-based model was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, last week.

2) Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

3) She was crowned Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and made it to the Top 12.

4) Born and raised in Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration.

5) Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including the upcoming "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange" and said being in front of the camera as an actor was a humbling experience.

