From Chandrayaan-3 to Matthew Perry - 10 things India searched for in 2023
Data shared by Google indicates that the country's most-searched news topic was the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. Queries about the G20 summit, Israel-Gaza war and the death of FRIENDS star Matthew Perry also ranked high.
2023 was an eventful year for people across India with record-setting scientific advancements, wars, global summits and blockbuster movies. Data shared by Google indicates that the country's most-searched news topic was the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission while queries about the G20 summit ranked high on the ‘what is’ segment. Some topics – such as the death of FRIENDS star Matthew Perry and the Gaza war dominated Google search trends across the world.