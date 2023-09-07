From Chatpati Chaat to millet: World leaders to be served with 'all-veg' menu at G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST
G20 Summit in Delhi: As the final countdown for the international summit has begun, country leaders and delegates will be served with traditional vegetarian delicacies. Major highlight of the menu will be the dishes prepared from millet.
