G20 Summit in Delhi: As the final countdown for the international summit has begun, country leaders and delegates will be served with traditional vegetarian delicacies. Major highlight of the menu will be the dishes prepared from millet.

The official dinner of the delegates will consist of ‘all-vegetarian’ meal without eggs or meat, according to media reports. Delegates will be served with local food and traditional dishes throughout the summit.

Grand lunch at Jaipur House

Other than the official dinner, India's ancient vegetarian dishes will be served to spouses of heads of state officials at the grand lunch organised at Jaipur House. Millet will continue to steal the spotlight in this occasion as well.

The exclusive event will take place on the sidelines of the main summit and will introduce the ladies with India's unique cultural and culinary experience.

The 18th annual G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Notably, it is one of the most high-profile international summits hosted by India. Apart from the security of the visiting leaders and the delegates, there will be special focus on introducing the delegates with Indian cuisine.

G20 Summit: What is expected to be served to G20 delegates

Millet Special Thali: Since India is celebrating 2023 as ‘Millet of the year,' dishes like special millet thali, Millet pulao and millet idli are expected to be served, according to media reports. From starters to main course, delegates will have vast options to satiate their hunger from millets.

Special dishes of different states: There are also reports suggesting that special dishes like Rajasthan's Dal Bati Churma, Bengali Rasgulla, South Indian special Masala Dosa, and Bihar's Litti Chokha will also be served at different events of the summit.

Special street food: Visit to India is incomplete without street foods. That's why, Indian street food like pani puri, chatpati chaat, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa, etc will also find their place on menu for delegates.