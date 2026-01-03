From coaches to washrooms: Inside look of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The much-awaited Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, marking another step in the Indian Railways' efforts to modernise long-distance travel.

The fully air-conditioned sleeper train has been designed for overnight journeys, offering a faster and more modern alternative to existing mail and express trains. It comes equipped with several amenities for passengers and the fares are fixed with middle-class in mind, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be operated between Guwahati and Kolkata, the Railway Minister announced on Thursday, adding that each train has 16 coaches and a capacity to carry 823 passengers.

Inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper train — watch Some of the train's features include ergonomically-designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement between coaches, enhanced ride comfort through superior suspension and reduced noise levels, and disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation standards, among others.

To enhance safety and welfare of the passengers, the sleeper train is also equipped with an automatic protection system, known as Kavach, along with an emergency talk-back system.

“The disinfectant technology will kill 99.9 per cent of germs. The same technology is being used on the Vande Bharat chair-car version,” Vaishnaw said earlier.

As per multiple reports, The 16-coach train comprises 11 3-AC coaches, four 2-AC coaches and one 1-AC coach. Of the total 823 berths, 611 are in 3-AC, 188 in 2-AC and 24 in 1-AC.

Ticket fares, meals, and other details The railway minister said during a press briefing on Thursday that the fares of the train will begin at ₹2,300 for a one-way journey between Guwahati and Kolkata.

— Price of a 3-AC ticket will be around ₹2,300

— Price of a 2-AC ticket will cost ₹3,000

— Meanwhile, the price of 1-AC ticket has been priced around ₹3,600

Passenger will also be provided meals on board the train. As part of the catering facilities, trains originating from Guwahati will serve Assamese cuisine, while those starting from Kolkata will offer Bengali food.

