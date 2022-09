Anand Mahindra, who is the third generation scion of the Mahindra clan has taken the family's business to new heights.

His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobiles and agriculture to IT and aerospace.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School and Harvard University, Mahindra is also famous for his generous and humble nature. The billionaire is often seen interacting with his 9.7 million Twitter fan base.

In a recent Twitter post, Mahindra shared some significant 'entrepreneurial' lessons for his Twitter fans. He shared a list of famous global companies and their first products. Some of them are more than 50 years old. Interestingly, these companies are now famous in completely different categories. For example, Nokia, whose first product was toilet paper is now one of the world's biggest phone companies.

Similarly, Mahindra shared a 'fascinating' list of other companies as well and added that it "shows how entrepreneurs are flexible and pivot when the opportunity arises".

Sony: electric rice cookers

Samsung: fruit and fish

Lego: wooden toy ducks

Colgate: candles

Toyota: looms

Nintendo: playing cards

Tiffany & Co: stationery

Hasbro: textiles

IKEA: pens

Wrigley: soap

Avon: books

DuPont: gunpowder

Further, Mahindra added that the list is also personal learning as it teaches us: "Don’t be afraid of change. You don’t have to stay wedded to what you originally started to do. Evolution is life!", Mahindra added.

The tweet was liked by more than 1200 people and has received over 100 comments.

One user appreciated the success of Nokia and wrote, "Can't believe a company which started to make toilet paper later became one of the most selling smartphone brands in the world!

It's just an incredible transition!".

Another user agreed with Anand Mahindra and wrote, "Entrepreneur has to be opportunist but should focus on Quality standards".

Interestingly, one user asked the M&M chairman about Mahindra's first product.

The industrialist replied "Steel trading. And we’re still in the business via Mahindra Accelo...".

