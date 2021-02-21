7) He will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs. 1312 crores. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges and eleven new platforms, along with the renovation of the existing infrastructure. It will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

