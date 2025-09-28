From Connaught Place to Rohini, Delhi traffic diversions for Durga puja, dandiya, Ramleela

As the Delhi gears up for Durga Puja, Dandiya nights, and Ramleela celebrations, Delhi Police has issued multiple traffic advisories to ensure smooth traffic flow and commuter safety. Residents and commuters are advised to plan their travel routes in advance and prefer public transport where possible.

Durga Puja at Ram Krishna Ashram: 28 Sept – 2 Oct, 5 PM – 11 PM The Durga Puja celebrations at Ram Krishna Ashram, R.K. Marg, are expected to affect traffic significantly.

Likely affected roads: Chelmsford Road, Basant Lane, Panchkuian Road, and adjoining routes towards R.K. Marg and New Delhi Railway Station.

Suggested alternate routes: Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road.

Commuters are advised to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels.

Dandiya Festivals at Yamuna Sports Complex & North Campus: 27–28 Sept, 5–11 PM Yamuna Sports Complex: Road No. 71 (Satyam Chowk–Vivekanand Mahila College) and Road No. 71A (Ashoka Niketan–Vivekanand Mahila College) will witness heavy traffic. Alternate routes include Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg) and Road No. 57 (Maharishi Dayanand Marg).

North Campus Dandiya Mahotsav: Chhatra Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, and GTB Marg will be affected. G.C. Narang Marg will be closed. Diversions are available via St. Stephens RL, Hindu College RL, Kranti Chowk, Patel Chest, and Mall Road. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes via Khalsa College RL & GTB Marg.

‘Namo Run – For Viksit Delhi’ Marathon at Connaught Place: 28 Sept, 6:30–10 AM The marathon will disrupt traffic across central Delhi.

Affected roads: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuiya Marg, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Dr. Rajinder Prasad Road, Firoz Shah Road, Mathura Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, Inner & Outer Connaught Circle.

Parking restrictions: No parking permitted on marathon routes. Designated parking available at DLF Multilevel (Baba Kharak Singh Marg) and Outer CC Parking; buses at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg.

Commuters are encouraged to use Metro or public transport.

Ramleela Celebrations Across the City: 27 Sept – 2 Oct, 5–11 PM Narela (Sector A/10): SRHC Hospital Road affected; alternate routes via Sec-5 Road & Ramdev-Narela Road.

Rohini (Sector 10, Japanese Park): Roads affected include Bhagwan Mahaveer Marg, KNK Katju Marg, H L Parwana Marg, Ram Murti Passi Marg. Alternate routes: Jail Road, Bawana Road, Kadambari Road, Maharaja Agrasen Road.

Pitampura (DDA Ground & TV Tower): Affected roads include Lala Jagat Narayan Marg & Dilli Haat Road. Alternate routes for Wazirpur → Mangolpuri/Vikas Puri/Janak Puri and Prembari → Rohini have been suggested.

Ashok Vihar Phase-I: Ch. Gulab Singh Marg (Ambedkar Chowk to Prerna Chowk) will be affected. Alternate routes include K.C. Goel Marg → Ring Road and Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg.

Derawal Nagar, Model Town-II: Lala Achint Ram Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg affected; alternate routes via Bhama Shah Road & Stadium Road.

Note for all Ramleela locations: Parking is not permitted on festival routes. Commuters are advised to avoid festival stretches and follow traffic police directions. Public transport is recommended for convenience.

Key Advisory: Delhi Police urges commuters to:

Avoid festival and marathon stretches during peak hours.

Use suggested alternate routes and designated parking facilities.

Prefer Metro and public transport for hassle-free travel.