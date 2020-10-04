The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for restaurants and other eateries which have been allowed to reopen from October 5. Although the state government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31. "Hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate from Monday at 50 per cent of their seating capacity," Maharashtra government said.

1) As per the safety guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, customers should be screened at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold.

2) Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside hotels, food courts and restaurants.

3) As per the guidelines, face masks will be mandatory, except while eating.

4) Customers must follow social distancing while waiting for service.

5) Hand sanitizers must be made available.

6) Payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions.

7) Rest rooms and hand-wash areas must be cleaned regularly.

8) Plexiglass screens or similar barriers must be erected at counters where interactions with customers occur frequently, the guidelines said.

9) There should be separate entry and exit points.

10) CCTV cameras on the premises must be fully functional.

11) Only cooked food should be included in the menu and raw or cold food like salads should be avoided, the guidelines said.

12) Furniture should be disinfected on a daily basis, the guidelines added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's total Covid-19 tally stands at 14,30,861, state health department said. 37,758 people have succumbed to the deadly virus till date in the state. 11,34,555 people have recovered from Covid-19, as per the state health department data.

