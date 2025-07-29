Subscribe

From Dawood to Bhatkal – Amit Shah lists terrorists who ‘fled’ during Congress Govt at the Centre

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over a list of terrorists who escaped during the Congress-led government, linking them to security lapses. Amidst this, the Congress demands accountability for recent terror attacks, raising questions about national security and military responses.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2025, 02:48 PM IST
New Delhi, Jul 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
New Delhi, Jul 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) (Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought answers from Rahul Gandhi on a list of terrorists who fled while Congress was in power at the Centre. Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

“They was asking why they fled. Now I’ll briefly say. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar fled in 1986 — during Rajiv Gandhi’s government. Syed Salahuddin fled in 1993 — Congress government. Tiger Memon fled in 1993 — Congress government,” Shah said in the house.

The Congress said on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah must take the responsibility for the "security lapses" that allowed the Pahalgam terror attack, while asking the Centre to clarify how many Indian jets were downed during Operation Sindoor and "before whom did Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrender" to halt the military action against Pakistan. The Congress also asked questions about the whereabouts of those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Anees Ibrahim Kaskar fled in 1993 — their government. Riyaz Bhatkal fled in 2007 — their government. Iqbal Bhatkal fled in 2010 — their government. Mirza Shadab Baig fled in 2009 — their government. Now they asked me for an answer. Our security forces have given that answer. Now Rahul Gandhi should answer for this," Shah said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Shah announced that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 were neutralised during Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,”Shah said.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday. Singh addressed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PM Modi is expected to speak in Lok Sabha later in the day.

