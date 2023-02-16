The second week of February was an eventful one for Sahil Gehlot - from getting married and celebrating with friends to allegedly murdering his live-in girlfriend and subsequently being arrested. According to the police, Nikki Yadav was strangled and left in a dhaba refrigerator in between her partner's wedding festivities with another woman. The crime came to light a few days later on February 14 when the23-year-old's body was recovered after questioning Gehlot.

