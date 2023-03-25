From Delhi to Kolkata, how India celebrated Earth Hour- Videos2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Since its inception, the Earth Hour event has witnessed significant growth and now enjoys the support of numerous countries across the globe
Millions of people across countries are celebrating Earth Hour on Saturday and switched off their electrical appliances to promote awareness around energy conservation and climate change. The initiative encourages people to turn off lights for an hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time.
