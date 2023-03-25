Millions of people across countries are celebrating Earth Hour on Saturday and switched off their electrical appliances to promote awareness around energy conservation and climate change. The initiative encourages people to turn off lights for an hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time.

Various parts of India celebrated Earth Hour, which is usually celebrated on the last Saturday of the month of March. The initiative also encourages people to spend more time with nature, engage in creative activities and spend time with their families.

Governments and corporations are also involved in promoting awareness about the impact of energy consumption on the planet by switching off unnecessary lights in their buildings, monuments, and landmarks.

In the national capital, videos from the famous Akshardham temple showcase the celebration of Earth hour.

#WATCH | Lights at Delhi's Akshardham temple turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/8uKLRub9Vr — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Similarly, from the commercial capital of Mumbai, videos emerged from the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), which switched off the lights to mark Earth Hour.

#WATCH | Lights switched off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/1XOD6zejPP — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

In Kolkata also, the lights of the iconic Howrah brigde were turned off as a mark to conserve energy and promote the awareness around climate change.

#WATCH | 'Earth Hour' being observed in Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/dSn3HY5CuO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Since its inception, the Earth Hour event has witnessed significant growth and now enjoys the support of numerous countries across the globe, who unite in taking measures towards a brighter future for the planet and all its inhabitants.

In 2007, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Sydney, in collaboration with its partners, introduced the idea of Earth Hour as a symbolic event to draw attention to climate change. The first Earth Hour was observed on March 31, 2007, at 7:30 pm local time in Sydney, Australia, where individuals were urged to switch off their lights for one hour.

How much impact Earth Hour will have?

The problem of climate change is massive and it is true that the impact of Earth Hour to solve the problem will not be very significant. But, this initiative is more about creating awareness among people and stopping the wastage of energy. The WWF expects influencers and celebrities to join the initiative and echo the idea in order to create a positive impact on the worsening climate change problem.