As the second wave of coronavirus rages across the country, several states and union territories have decided to temporarily shut the doors of schools for students .

While a few states and union territories like Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu have announced the closure of schools for an indefinite period, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, among others, have suspended classes for a brief period.

The state administrations have directed schools to continue with online classes.

States and UTs that have shut schools

The Delhi government announced last week that no student will be called to the school campus in the new academic session till further orders.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 4,033 coronavirus infections, the highest daily count this year, while the positivity rate rose to 4.64% from 4.48% a day ago, according to the Delhi health department.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, have been ordered to remain shut in Himachal Pradesh till 15 April. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend their respective institutions.

The administration of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has announced that all schools for students up to class 9 will remain closed for two weeks from 5 April.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended till 11 April the closure of schools for students up to class 8. Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to class 8 till 31 March.

In Maharashtra, which recorded 57,074 coronavirus cases, only students of classes 10 and 12, and candidates preparing for the MPSC exam are allowed to carry out their regular academic activities.

The Punjab government has ordered that schools in the state will remain shut till 10 April. Earlier, it had ordered that schools and colleges be closed till 31 March.

While in Gujarat, school for students of classes 1 to 9 have been shut for an indefinite period, the Rajasthan government has also suspended school for the same classes from 5 to 19 April.

The Bihar government has deferred reopening of schools and colleges from 5 April to 11 April.

The Karnataka government has taken a slew of decisions including shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of classes 10, 11 and 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to shut all school up to class 8 till 15 April.

Schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh were also ordered to be closed by the state government on 22 March due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The government has not communicated any date for the reopening of educational institutes yet.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, schools have been closed for classes 9, 10 and 11 from 2 March until further notice.

The union territory of Puducherry had asked all schools to close from 22 March. The schools have only been closed for students of classes 1 to 8 while the lessons for higher classes are being conducted.

Schools across the country closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The schools remained closed for months and teaching and learning continued online. Several states started reopening schools partially in October last year.

Class 10 and 12 board exams which usually happen in February-March are scheduled to be conducted in May-June this year.

With inputs from agencies.

