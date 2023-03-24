During the survey, it was found that 'desk-bombing' became a new trend and has been embraced in the office as most workers liked it when a co-worker shows up unannounced at their desk to have a chat. Desk-bombing is a term that describes the act of dropping by your colleagues desk unannounced. The report showed that over 62 percent respondents in India see desk-bombing as a great way to have impromptu conversations. Sixty percent of GenZ workers in India have experienced desk-bombing and found it useful.

