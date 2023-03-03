From destination weddings to courses for tour guides: Key updates from PM Modi's post-budget webinar on India's Tourism3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- While addressing the webinar via video conferencing, PM Modi said out-of-the-box thinking and long-term vision can take tourism to new heights, and added that villages in far-flung areas of India have now come up on the map of tourism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' today i.e. on 3 March. This is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×