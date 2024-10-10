From doubling scholarships to deepening trade ties: PM Modi announces 10-point plan in ASEAN-India Summit in Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Laos said India-ASEAN friendship is important especially when parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions. Announcing a 10-point action plan to strengthen India-ASEAN comprehensive partnership, the Indian prime minister said, “I believe that the 21st century – the Asian century – is the century of India and ASEAN nations.”

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit in Laos, Prime Minister Modi also said "We are peace-loving nations and respect each other’s national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to the bright future of the youth of the region".

"India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he added.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi, after the summit, said, “The India-ASEAN Summit was a productive one. We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors.

Keeping with the theme of 'Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience', the Indian announced a 10-point plan to deepen India's friendship with ASEAN.

PM Modi announced that India would make available $5 million for enhancing disaster resilience and also initiate a new Health Ministers’ track towards building Health Resilience.