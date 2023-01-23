From drone show to tableaux depicting scenes from Ramayana, Mahabharata - What to expect from Republic Day 2023 parade3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM IST
A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will join the parade on Kartavya Path later this week.
The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more. A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will join the parade on Kartavya Path later this week.
