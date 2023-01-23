Jharkhand will showcase the famed Baidyanath temple - one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva - as its main theme. As per official updates, 'Kanwariyas' wearing saffron cloths with 'Bol Ba' imprinted on it have been showcased in the middle of the tableau. The symbolic structures of the ancient temple in Deoghar dominate the main tableau, with traditional Sohrai paintings - as found in caves in Jharkhand - have been depicted on the side panels.