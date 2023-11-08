The National Capital Region is facing a slew of restrictions amid the festive season – from early school holidays to a ban on app-based cabs. Many in Delhi have also begun working from home as the Air Quality Index remains firmly in the ‘severe’ category. Officials are still working to implement the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan – leading to a growing list of changes for Delhi-NCR residents.

Here's a detailed list:

1. Work from home

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked Delhi and the NCR states to order a ban on construction work related to linear public projects and allow 50% of the staff in government and private offices to work from home. However, implementation remains a work in progress with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stating on Monday that a decision on allowing staffers to work from home would be taken after Diwali.

2. Odd-even vehicle scheme

The Delhi government had brought the odd-even vehicle scheme back this week after a four-year hiatus. Under this, cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their number plates. However, following criticism from the Supreme Court the state government has pressed pause on its implementation.

Rai said the Delhi government will give complete information regarding the odd-even vehicle plan to the Supreme Court on Friday. A final decision will be taken after that on the implementation of odd-even from November 13.

3. Ban on app-based cabs

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government's transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders". The ban has not gone into effect at this time and industry insiders said they have not received any official communication from the transport department.

No clear timeframe has been given and the ban may go into effect after Diwali. Transport department officials said the plan is to implement the ban only during the odd-even period.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Delhi government to consider allowing only locally registered taxis to ply on the city's roads as the air quality worsened.

“The court has said that taxis registered outside Delhi should be banned from entering Delhi. Directions have been issued to the transport department to ban app-based taxis from outside Delhi from entering the city," Rai said today.

4. Ban on plying of polluting vehicles

Under GRAP-IV guidelines BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles are banned from plying in the national capital. Rai said the transport department has also been asked to examine how many BS-VI diesel vehicles are there in the national capital. The agency is also looking into the impact a ban on such vehicles would have if implemented.

The minister mentioned that the Supreme Court had also said that diesel cars with orange stickers should be banned.

Meanwhile, the Haryana transport commissioner has also banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles.

5. Early winter break during Diwali

The Delhi government asked all schools to announce an early winter break from November 9 to November 18. The government had already suspended in-person classes in all schools for the time being – except for students in grades X and XII preparing for board exams.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12.

(With inputs from agencies)

