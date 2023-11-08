From early school winter break to vehicular curbs - Here's 5 things Delhi can expect as AQI soars
Delhi-NCR facing restrictions during festive season, including ban on app-based cabs and early school holidays. Many working from home due to 'severe' air quality. Final stage of Graded Response Action Plan leading to more changes for residents.
The National Capital Region is facing a slew of restrictions amid the festive season – from early school holidays to a ban on app-based cabs. Many in Delhi have also begun working from home as the Air Quality Index remains firmly in the ‘severe’ category. Officials are still working to implement the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan – leading to a growing list of changes for Delhi-NCR residents.