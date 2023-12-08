From emotional intimacy to open-hearted masculinity: Top trends that will define dating in 2023
From open-hearted masculinity to giving priority to self, the next year will be defined by a range of trends in dating among singles
From prioritising self to focusing on quality over quantity, next year's dating trends are likely to revolve around self-acceptance, shared priorities, and giving importance to emotional vulnerability, according to a recent survey by the online dating platform Bumble.
