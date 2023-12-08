From prioritising self to focusing on quality over quantity, next year's dating trends are likely to revolve around self-acceptance, shared priorities, and giving importance to emotional vulnerability, according to a recent survey by the online dating platform Bumble.

Shedding aside the pressure to date people to fit in with peers and sacrificing one's happiness and willingness for a smooth dating are not the things singles are looking at in the year to come. Most of them are looking for compatibility in their relationship giving priority to emotional intimacy.

With less than a month left for the new year, here are the top trends that will define dating in 2024.

Political views matter

Singles today are focusing more on shared priorities and expect their partners to be politically and socially aware of what happening in their surroundings.

“ For 1 in 4 (25%) people on Bumble, it is key that their partner actively engages with politics and social causes it makes them more attractive," according to the Bumble data.

In India, more than 41% of Indians want their potential partner to engage in politics and they find voting important for them, according to the data collected by the dating app.

“Women are less open to someone with differing political views as for 1 in 3 (33%) women globally it is a turn off if someone they are dating is not aware of current societal issues," according to the Bumble research.

Choosing self over others

Unlike the common perception that females are expected to change themselves for their partners, singles are rebelling against the constant self-improvement with more than 2 in 3 women surveyed (68%) globally taking active steps to be happier with who they are here and now. The number is high in India too, where 56% of Indian women will now only date people who will not try to change them.

Emotional intimacy

Apart from physical intimacy, more singles will look for emotional intimacy next year. Nowadays, singles are more focused on finding security, and safety, and building an understanding with their partner.

"More than a third (35%) of people surveyed on Bumble in India believe that emotional intimacy is now more important than sex and that it’s more attractive than physical connection," the survey showed.

When it comes to dating, 3 in 4 women (78%) say it’s key that their partner has an understanding of both emotional and physical intimacy. In 2024, it’s time to get on your feet.

Open-Hearted Masculinity

Amid the constant popularity of toxic masculinity, open-hearted masculinity is taking center stage with more men changing their behavior and becoming more open about their feelings and vulnerabilities with their loved ones.

“When it comes to relationships, 1 in 4 (25%) men globally state that they have actively changed their behaviour, becoming more vulnerable and open with people they are dating than ever before," said the survey.

For a quarter of Indian men (26%), this new-found openness has had a positive impact on their mental health and for 37% of Indian men, a lack of vulnerability is now a dating dealbreaker. Apart from this, singles would look for partners with a shared interest in sports, be it watching or playing. The year will also be highlighted by more people prioritizing their mental health and being considerate about how much they are dating.

The insights for the survey were received from more than 25,000 singles on Bumble around the world to identify trends of 2024.

