From entrance test to food supplies to schools, things exempted from GST

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has written a slew of tweets to clarify services that are exempted from GST and services that attract the levy. The CBIC's clarifications are based on discussions at the 43rd GST Council meeting, held on Thursday.

The nodal national agency which is responsible for administering customs, GST, and excise tax, explained that the Goods & Services Tax is not applicable on services like supplying food to schools and Anganwadi under the mid-day meal scheme.

Clarification issued that GST is not applicable on services supplied to an educational institution including Anganwadi by way of serving of food/catering irrespective of its funding from government grants or through corporate donations. #GST @MinistryWCD @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/17nrzgKJYV — CBIC (@cbic_india) June 20, 2021





The CBIC on Twitter said any catering service to an educational institution is exempted from the GST law.

Further, the Central Board of Indirect taxes said that GST would not be applied on any fee paid by students to the Central, state education board, or National Board of Education (NBE) for conducting examinations, including entrance exams.

Clarification issued on applicability of GST on supply of various services by Central and State Boards (such as National Board of Examination). pic.twitter.com/h37AFk29hN — CBIC (@cbic_india) June 20, 2021





Besides, GST is not applicable on input services related to admission to, or conduct of examination, such as online testing service, result publication, the printing of notification for examination, admit card and questions papers, etc, when provided to such Boards.

However, an 18% GST would be levied to other services provided by such Boards, like providing accreditation to an institution or a professional, the CBIC clarified.

It further clarified milling of wheat into flour or paddy into rice for distribution under PDS would be exempted from GST if the value of goods in composite supply does not exceed 25%. And, if the composite supply exceeds 25% then it would attract 5% of GST, CBIC said in a statement on Sunday.

Clarification issued on applicability of GST on milling of wheat into flour or paddy into rice for distribution by Government/Local authority under PDS. pic.twitter.com/dmz5mUjRGr — CBIC (@cbic_india) June 20, 2021





It also said that deferred payments to builders for the construction of roads and bridges, called annuities are taxable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.