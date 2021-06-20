Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >From entrance test to food supplies to schools, things exempted from GST

From entrance test to food supplies to schools, things exempted from GST

Premium
The CBIC on Twitter said any catering service to an educational institution is exempted from the GST law
1 min read . 07:26 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • GST is not applicable on services like supplying food to schools and Anganwadi under the mid-day meal scheme, CBIC said on Twitter
  • GST would not be applied on any fee paid by students to the Central, state education board, or NBE for conducting examinations, including entrance exams

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has written a slew of tweets to clarify services that are exempted from GST and services that attract the levy. The CBIC's clarifications are based on discussions at the 43rd GST Council meeting, held on Thursday.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has written a slew of tweets to clarify services that are exempted from GST and services that attract the levy. The CBIC's clarifications are based on discussions at the 43rd GST Council meeting, held on Thursday.

The nodal national agency which is responsible for administering customs, GST, and excise tax, explained that the Goods & Services Tax is not applicable on services like supplying food to schools and Anganwadi under the mid-day meal scheme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The nodal national agency which is responsible for administering customs, GST, and excise tax, explained that the Goods & Services Tax is not applicable on services like supplying food to schools and Anganwadi under the mid-day meal scheme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The CBIC on Twitter said any catering service to an educational institution is exempted from the GST law.

Further, the Central Board of Indirect taxes said that GST would not be applied on any fee paid by students to the Central, state education board, or National Board of Education (NBE) for conducting examinations, including entrance exams.

Besides, GST is not applicable on input services related to admission to, or conduct of examination, such as online testing service, result publication, the printing of notification for examination, admit card and questions papers, etc, when provided to such Boards.

However, an 18% GST would be levied to other services provided by such Boards, like providing accreditation to an institution or a professional, the CBIC clarified.

It further clarified milling of wheat into flour or paddy into rice for distribution under PDS would be exempted from GST if the value of goods in composite supply does not exceed 25%. And, if the composite supply exceeds 25% then it would attract 5% of GST, CBIC said in a statement on Sunday.

It also said that deferred payments to builders for the construction of roads and bridges, called annuities are taxable.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!