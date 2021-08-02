Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had a heartwarming response to India women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne after the historic win against Australia and qualification for the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Khan, who famously played the role of the women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan in the film 'Chak de India', replied to a tweet by coach Marijne to give his best wishes to the Indian team.

Seen celebrating with his team after the match, Marijne posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: "Sorry family , I coming again later."

Responding to it, Khan requested him to win the gold medal for billions of Indian fans.

"Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," the actor wrote.

Marijne had a witty and sweet reply to this.

"Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," tweeted Marijne.

Actors who played the role of hockey players in 'Chak De! India' also congratulated the real-life Indian women's hockey team on their win.

Taking to Instagram, Sagarika Ghatge Khan wrote: "The Indian women's hockey team created a history today by entering the Olympics semi finals for the first time. Congratulations to the whole team and more power to pyr women."

Actor Vidya Malavade, who essayed the role of the team captain, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the reel vs real team.

"My phone hasn't stopped ringing since morning and I was just a part of the reel ..This .. These women are the real deal ..such pride .. such grit .. so much power.. Team INDIA Onwards and Upwards ladies ..#JAIHIND Here's wishing Rani and her team all the very very best .. Go conquer girls." she wrote.

Indian women's hockey team match

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch -- as they defeated Australia 1-0.

The Indians started slow off the blocks but grew in confidence as the match progressed.

Australia had the first shot at the goal but India goalkeeper Savita did just enough to deny Amrosia Malone, whose slap shot from inside the circle hit the post.

The Indians thereafter adopted an aggressive approach and caught the Australian defence off guard quite a few times.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance to make it way into the last four.









