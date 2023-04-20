India's semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years due to poor track conditions while having a permissible top speed of 130 kmph for commercial services, an RTI reply has revealed. The RTI, filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, said the average speed of the Vande Bharat Express was 84.48 kmph in 2021-22 and 81.38 kmph in 2022-23.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It was designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Here is the average speed of all the 14 Vande Bharat Express trains operating in the country:

New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat Express introduced in the country also remains the fastest Vande Bharat Express. It covers the distance between New Delhi and Varansi which is 771 kilometers in just eight hours with average speed being 96.37kmph.

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: The Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 700 kilometers in 7 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 95.89 kmph.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 497 kilometers in 5 hours 50 minutes at an average speed of 90.36kmph.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 699 kilometers in 8 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 84.21kmph.

New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat Express for Himachal Pradesh operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura and takes 5 hours 15 minutes to cover a distance of 437 kilometers at an average speed of 84.85kmph.

Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat Express to connect Mumbai with Gujarat's Gandhinagar Capital station takes 6 hours 20 minutes to cover a distance of 520 kilometers at an average speed of 83.87kmph

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express: The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 428 kilometers in 5 hours 15 minutes at an average speed of 83.10kmph.

New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: The second Vande Bharat Express which was introduced between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra covers 655 kilometers in eight hours at an average speed of 81.87kmph.

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 661 kilometers in 8 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 79.63kmph.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 500 kilometers in 6 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 79.36 kmph.

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: The Nagpur- Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 413 kilometers in 5 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 77.92 kmph.

Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The Howrah-New Jalpiaguri Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 561 kilometers in 7 hours 30 minutes at an average speed of 76.84 kmph.

Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 455 kilometers in 6 hours 35 minutes at an average speed of 71.65kmph

Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: The Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 343 kilometers in 5 hours 20 minutes at an average speed of 65.96 kmph.