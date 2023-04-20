From fastest to slowest Vande Bharat Express trains in India. Full list2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- Fastest to slowest Vande Bharat trains in India: The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It was designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.
India's semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years due to poor track conditions while having a permissible top speed of 130 kmph for commercial services, an RTI reply has revealed. The RTI, filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, said the average speed of the Vande Bharat Express was 84.48 kmph in 2021-22 and 81.38 kmph in 2022-23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×