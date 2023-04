From fastest to slowest Vande Bharat Express trains in India. Full list

India's semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, has been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years due to poor track conditions while having a permissible top speed of 130 kmph for commercial services, an RTI reply has revealed. The RTI, filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, said the average speed of the Vande Bharat Express was 84.48 kmph in 2021-22 and 81.38 kmph in 2022-23.

