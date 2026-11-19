Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the launch of popular video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) to highlight India's development journey, comparing economic, infrastructure and technology indicators from around 2013-14 with the latest figures.

From India's inclusion among the "Fragile Five" economies to its current position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, from 2.82 GW of solar capacity to 175 GW, and from 20% railway electrification to 99.6%, Modi used the gap between the releases of GTA 5 and GTA 6 to present what he described as India's progress over the past 12 years.

In an apparent attempt to connect with younger audiences, the prime minister drew parallels between GTA 5, released in 2013, and GTA 6, launched on Thursday. The comparison was shared through a social media post featuring illustrations of an aeroplane, train, rocket, solar station, mobile phone, road network and ship, among other things.

"Between GTA 5 and 6, here is how India upgraded," he said.

From 'Fragile Five' to fastest-growing major economy The prime minister said India, which was earlier described as part of the "Fragile Five", is now the world's fastest-growing major economy.

He also highlighted a decline in poverty, saying it stood at 27% earlier, while extreme poverty has now fallen to 2.6%.

On sanitation, Modi referred to the Swachh Bharat campaign and the construction of toilets, particularly for women. He said sanitation coverage had increased from 39% to 100%.

Solar capacity, space startups and railway electrification Renewable energy and infrastructure were among the other areas highlighted in the comparison.

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Modi said India's solar power capacity had increased from 2.82 GW to 175 GW over the period.

He also pointed to the growth of the country's space sector, saying India now has 440 space startups. The earlier-period graphic displayed the words "Sorry! no result found" in the corresponding section.

Railway electrification, according to the prime minister, has increased from 20% to 99.6%.

Mobile data costs and defence exports The prime minister also highlighted the reduction in mobile internet costs. He said the price of 1 GB of data had fallen from ₹308 during the 3G era to ₹7.51.

On defence, Modi said India had moved from being a major importer of defence equipment to exporting arms and defence equipment to more than 80 countries.

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