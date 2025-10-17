'From fragile five to top-five economy': PM Modi says India remains unstoppable, self-reliant and confident — Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the world now sees India as a reliable partner and a land of opportunities.

He made the comments while speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi.

Here's a look at the prime minister's comments from the event:

Modi on the Indian economy "Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world's top five economies...from chips to ships, India is self-reliant and filled with confidence in every sphere," he said, while highlighting that inflation has remained under 2 per cent while growth has soared to over 7 per cent.

"When wars became headlines globally, India proved naysayers wrong by continuing to march ahead as fastest growing economy," added Modi.

He also took a jab at the UPA government that was in power from 2004 to 2014, saying, “Earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, we now do it with conviction.”

He also said that nationalisation of banks under the Congress also led to huge non-performing assets for banks.

The prime minister hailed the status of the country's financial institutions under his rule, saying that ‘democratisation’ of financial and other institutions is key driver behind 'unstoppable India'.

Modi on Pahalgam/Operation Sindoor Modi also spoke of India's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in the form of Operation Sindoor.

"India no more remains silent after terror attacks but gives befitting reply through air strikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor," he said.

Modi on Naxalites The prime minister also pointed out how his government has been able to curb the Naxalite movement, saying, “Our consistent efforts since 2014 have ensured that number of Maoist terror-affected districts has dropped from 125 to just 11.”

“The day is not far when India will be totally free from Naxalism and Maoist violence, this too is Modi's guarantee. In last 75 hours, 303 Naxals have surrendered; huge cache of ammunition seized from those flaunting their .303 rifles earlier,” Modi said at the event.

Modi on spirit of Indians Asserting that India is not in a "mood to stop", the prime minister said as the world today faces various roadblocks and speed breakers, it is only natural to talk about an unstoppable India.

“We will neither pause nor slow down. 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum,” Modi said.

Modi on e-Sanjeevani Modi also praised the e-Sanjeevani scheme, the ‘National Telemedicine Service of India’, saying that “e-Sanjeevani, an authorised service based on high-speed connectivity, connects patients to doctors through an app on their phones... So far, 42 crore people have received OPD consultations through e-Sanjeevani... From morning to evening today, more than 1 lakh people across the country have received help through e-Sanjeevani…”

