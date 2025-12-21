From free high-speed Wi-Fi to real time updates — Here's what Navi Mumbai airport offers

Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport will launch on December 25, featuring free high-speed Wi-Fi and a digital communication system via the Adani OneApp. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Published21 Dec 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) is set to enhance the passenger experience by offering free high-speed Wi-Fi and adopting a digital-first passenger communication system when the airport begins commercial operations on 25 December.

The system aims to provide real-time updates to passengers through the Adani OneApp, a virtual assistant. This app will guide travellers across key touchpoints at the terminal, PTI reported.

What does the Adani OneApp aim to provide?

The Wi-Fi-enabled app will keep flyers updated by providing them flight status alerts, boarding gate information, schedules and other operational notifications. All these information can be accessed directly through mobile phones.

The initiative aims to minimise reliance on physical information counters and static display boards while providing personalised, timely updates.

On the Adani OneApp, one can also receive information about food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges and other terminal facilities, so that the passengers can plan their time at the airport with more efficiency.

Free Wi-Fi and real time updates

Along with the timely digital updates, NMIAL will also provide free Wi-Fi connectivity across the terminal, offering speeds of up to 10 Mbps. Airport officials told PTI that the network has been designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic hours, enabling seamless use of messaging services, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls.

Also Read | IndiGo, Akasa to start flights from Navi Mumbai on Dec 25 — Check routes here

As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to adopt mobile network services at the airport. The collaboration aligns with the government's ‘Made in India’ initiative as BSNL will be utilising indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C-DoT, Tejas Networks and TCS for the project.

BSNL is introducing its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G/5G-ready, and plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At the Navi Mumbai Airport, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers, airport staff and operations, complementing the Wi-Fi network.

All about the Navi Mumbai International Airport

NMIA, which is developed as Mumbai's second airport, will initially handle a limited number of flights, and then gradually scale up in a phased manner. Officials said operational readiness checks and system trials are underway to ensure digital services are fully functional before the airport' opens to serve the public.

Also Read | A month to go before Navi Mumbai airport opens: Guide to all airlines operating

The Adani Group holds a majority stake of 74% in the airport, which is being developed by NMIAL. It is scheduled to commence commercial operations on the day of Christmas, 25 December.

Built at an initial cost of 19,650 crore, the first phase will have a capacity to manage 20 million passengers every year. Over time, the airport plans to serve up to 90 million passengers, easing capacity constraints at Mumbai's existing airport, as well as supporting long-term growth in the region's air traffic.

Adani Group
