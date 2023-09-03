From G20 Summit to democratisation of technology: Here's full transcript of PTI's interview with PM Modi30 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:21 PM IST Livemint
During an interview with PTI, PM Modi touched range of topics from India becoming third largest economy in 2047 to China's objection on G20 events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh
Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about various areas of governance during an interview with news agency PTI's Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi and senior editors. PM Modi touched range of topics from India becoming third third-largest economy in 2047 to China's objection to G20 events in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message