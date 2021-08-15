With Prime Minister Narendra Modi making prominent announcements on India's 75th Independence Day , chief ministers of several states also rolled out various initiatives for the citizens to mark the occasion.

Free tap water in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that people of the state will get 16,000 litres of tap water free per month from next month and said he is confident that the first of the upcoming Mopa International Airport will be commissioned on 15 August next year.

Sawant also said that from 1 September onwards, Goans will get 16,000 litres of tap water free of cost per month.

Smart Health Cards for 3.5 cr Odisha people

After hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative will transform the health service delivery system and create history in the health sector of the Country.

He said the move will usher in a new era in the state's health sector.

Speaking on an emotional note, CM Patnaik said, "all the people of entire Odisha are my family. The news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore I decided that this type of distress must go."

He further added that people should get hassle-free quality treatment at the best available health care facilities. So Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was redesigned to provide Smart Health Cards to people that will work like debit cards for a certain amount.

Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such Smart Health Cards and 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families will get this Smart Health Card.

Deshbhakti curriculum to be rolled out in Delhi govt schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum will be rolled out in government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He also announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2.

Punjab CM's I-Day announcement

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that a law will be enacted soon to ensure budgetary spending on the welfare of Dalits in proportion to their population.

In his address hereafter unfurling the national flag on Independence Day, the chief minister also announced regularisation of sanitation workers who have put in over 10 years of service.

He laid out plans to bring in a universal health insurance scheme, spending ₹1,200 crore on road projects and introducing a set of 1,150 reforms to help medium and small enterprises.

Singh announced his government's decision to implement the 85th Amendment to the Constitution that paves the way for faster promotions for Scheduled Caste government employees.

The Scheduled Castes, in both Sikh and Hindu communities, form an estimated 30 per cent of Punjab’s population.

