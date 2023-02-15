From govt headache to record plane deal: All you need to know about the Air India story
- The Tata Group-owned Air India's record deal for jets from Airbus and Boeing has happened at a time when the carrier plans to become ‘a world-class proposition’
Air India returned to the Tata Group after eight decades, which saw the national carrier witnessing several ups and downs. The Centre's disinvestment process started two decades ago, when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee invited bids to sell the government's 40 per cent stake in the airline. Singapore Airlines and Tata Group had showed interest, but the disinvestment process couldn't be completed then.
