New Delhi: The union government will amend the Apprenticeship Act and integrate its provisions with the ease of doing business goal, “shift from government regulation to self- governance", and build flexibility for employers and individual for a effecting a better shop-floor training and employment ecosystem.

The amendment will also allow outsourcing of apprentice aggregation to third parties including staffing companies, expand the definition of establishment to include new sectors like services and open up apprenticeship opportunity for students even while pursuing education to improve their employability, skills and entrepreneurship secretary Praveen Kumar said Thursday.

Talking about the ease of doing business, the ministry officials said the amendments will relieve the Industry from the burden of paperwork for apprenticeship, which can be taken care by third parties. There will be a “shift from government regulation to self- governance", and provisions will be made to “replace the penal provisions of fine on companies for failure to take apprentices with fine by executive authorities".

Besides, the amendment will also enable firms to deploy apprentices in their operations abroad, but deployment of apprentices should not be construed as regularisation of jobs. Kumar said, a bill to this effect will be tabled in the monsoon session of the Parliament, and once passed it shall quadruple the current capacity of apprenticeship and help both employers and employees (MSDE).

“We believe that such a move is necessity in changing work environment," Kumar said. “The move once implemented will also help the amended Apprenticeship Act move in sync with labour reforms, the inbuilt safety measures, and the new national education policy provisions related to flexibility multi-disciplinary education," said Atul Tiwari, additional secretary, MSDE.

The initiative, the ministry said, would lead to “enhancement in apprenticeship opportunities" and define establishment as a place of commerce “where any trade/commerce/industry activity is taking place including educational/ training institutions".

The expansion of apprenticeship and jobs training will also happen via adopting virtual learning modes and “allowing part time apprenticeship during formal education system". Besides, it shall facilitate industries registering in India to send apprentices at their sites abroad, allow a cluster of MSMEs to hire apprentices together for optimal utilisation of resources," said Kumar.

Indian firms deploy almost 235,000 apprentices a year and authorities believe that this could go up significantly and like China and Germany such a move will improve employees’ employability and productivity". Last time, Indian amended the Apprenticeship Act was in 2014 and has enabled better remuneration for them by linking it with minimum wage of skilled and unskilled workers. But later it was changed to fixed stipend system.

