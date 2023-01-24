From gold plated coasters to the only green Porsche in Delhi, Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover's house is a combination of luxury, classic interiors, and antique collections.

The millionaire former Shark Tank India judge and his wife, Madhuri Jain gave a tour of their Delhi house in a recent video of Brut India. The couple shared their struggle of finding the right house of the same size in South Delhi. They revealed how they had to try so hard to get the right house in the city.

Ashneer said he liked the layout of the house and it was designed by the two couple. The house was decorated with a range of hand painted computer generated images. Those paintings added a traditionally modern look in the house.

In the video, Madhuri showed her favourite corner of the house in terms of aesthetic, which is a living area with ivory couches and a tea table with gold-plated coasters. The trophy corner of the house consisted of a figurine of Ashneer Grover that was gifted by the team of Shark Tank India after season one.

When asked about which version of the businessman she likes the most, Madhuri said, “I used to like him as a shark. But of course, this version is better."

While showing their in-house bar adjacent to the living area, the couple revealed that they are a complete teetotaller. Ashneer said the bar is for his father and for guests. The next on the tour was the rumoured 10 crore ivory coloured dinning table. The couple mentioned how the table became infamous and social media and was rumoured to be of ₹10 crore. "I thought my house was worth ₹10 crore but then the table is worth ₹10 crore." He also revealed how he had to install a pulley in the house to get the huge table inside.

The couple also showed a 50 metres long corridor in their house which once used to serve as the jogging path for Ashneer during his session with personal trainer.

Madhuri also shared that Ashneer is a big shopaholic who always needs to be stopped by someone while shopping. After showing their kids room, the couple gave tour of their kitchen and then bedroom. With soft greyish walls, the bedroom was illuminated with the light coming from a big French window. One could also get the sight of the bedside table filled with ‘healthy snacks’.

At the end, Ashneer Grover, gave a glimpse of his personal garage, which also consisted of a green coloured Porsche, which the millionaire claimed to be the only one in this colour in Delhi.