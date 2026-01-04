From honeymoon plans to police custody: Bigg Boss Marathi S3 runner-up Jay Dhudhane reacts to arrest on fraud charges

Reality TV star Jay Dhudhane, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 runner up, has been arrested by the Thane Police in connection to a fraud amounting to ₹5 crore, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Dhudhane arrest comes in the wake of an FIR filed against him by a retired engineer, who has alleged that the TV star, along with four other members of his family, scammed him of ₹5 crore. They allegedly made him buy five commercial shops which were mortgaged to a bank, the agency reported police officials as saying.

The reality TV star, who is also a fitness instructor and model, was arrested by the Thane Police from the Mumbai airport, PTI reported Senior police inspector Pravin Mane as saying.

Dhudhane spoke to news agency ANI from inside of a police van after his arrest, saying, ""I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, and my brother's wife—the four of us were going abroad. I didn't even know that an arrest warrant or an LOC (Lookout Circular) had been issued in my name."

"The police told me that I couldn't leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with the police. A false case hasn't been filed against me, but many things have been misrepresented. I am ready to face everything at my level. I have complete faith in justice... This case is completely false..." he also said.

What are the charges against Dhudhane and his family members? As per the FIR filed by the retired engineer, Dhudhane had presented him with fake documents, including a forged clearance letter from a bank, as well as a bogus demand draft of ₹4.95 crore. However, once the bank issued a seizure notice on the property, the fraud came to light.

Besides Dhudhane, four other members of his family have been booked by the Thane Police for cheating as forgery as per provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jay Dhudhane: Career and marriage The 27-year-old reality TV star first came into the limelight after winning the 13th season of MTV Splitsvilla in 2021 along with Aditi Rajput.

Later in the same year, Dhudhane entered the Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3, and ended up being the runner-up to Vishal Nikam.